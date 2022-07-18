NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday was promising.

The 23XI Racing driver had a top-three finish at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Wallace took to social media following his P3 finish.

NASCAR fans were impressed.

"INJECT INTO MY VEINS," one fan wrote.

"P3 in NH, LFG! Whole team effort, proud of my guy," one fan added.

"You were coming with the fire 23/11," one fan added on Twitter.

It was a big weekend all around for the 23XI Racing team in New Hampshire.

Congrats, Bubba.