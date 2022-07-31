NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sunday was an encouraging day for Bubba Wallace.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in fifth place on Sunday afternoon, an encouraging mark for the driver.

Wallace, who's had a frustrating season with some pit crew issues, is optimistic moving forward.

"I gotta figure out where to gain speed but I've got a great team behind me. It was a good day today. I'm a little frustrated they put the 21 in front of us after that caution, but we'll take a top five on a road course."

Wallace fans are encouraged, too.

Congrats, Bubba.