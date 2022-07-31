NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish Sunday
Sunday was an encouraging day for Bubba Wallace.
The 23XI Racing driver finished in fifth place on Sunday afternoon, an encouraging mark for the driver.
Wallace, who's had a frustrating season with some pit crew issues, is optimistic moving forward.
"I gotta figure out where to gain speed but I've got a great team behind me. It was a good day today. I'm a little frustrated they put the 21 in front of us after that caution, but we'll take a top five on a road course."
Wallace fans are encouraged, too.
Congrats, Bubba.