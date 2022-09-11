NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Celebration

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace's post-race celebration is going viral on Sunday evening.

The 23XI Racing driver, racing in the No. 45 car, won the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas on Sunday.

Wallace's celebration went viral following his win.

Perhaps the celebration was Michael Jordan inspired. Wallace drives for Jordan's NASCAR team, after all.

NASCAR fans love to see it.

"YESSSIRRRRR," one fan wrote.

"Shut the haters up," another fan added.

"Congratulations Bubba," one fan added.

"Silence to the haters! Bubba Wallace wins his second Cup race and keeps playoff drivers winless in the Round of 16! Many (unjustly) questioned the decision to put Bubba in the No. 45 as they chased the owner’s championship — this is why," another fan wrote.

You have to respect it.