NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Close Finish Sunday

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace had the pole position in NASCAR's Cup Series race in Michigan on Sunday.

He came oh-so-close to pulling off the win on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace earned a second place finish at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan on Sunday.

“I’m going to carry this one with me for a while. I failed the team," he told FOX.

It's still an impressive showing.

"Bubba's heart is on his sleeve and ppl just don't get it. He's been open about his issues with depression and mental health, and ppl who want to tear him apart for being negative, need to really try and put themselves in HIS shoes. He was great ALL day! So damn proud of him!" one fan wrote.

"Cant believe people hate on him for wanting to win that badly. He’s way too hard on himself but it’s impossible to deny how passionate he is about his job, always a good thing," another fan wrote.

"I’m a bubba fan but he needs to stop to be to hard on him self. But your win is coming real soon bubba!" one fan added.

Best of luck next time, Bubba.