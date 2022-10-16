NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media.

The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.

Following the race, Wallace was interviewed by NBC Sports.

His controversial interview has gone viral.

"You can tell by the time in Bubba's voice that he's full of s--- and knows he's in the wrong. D--- move and should be suspended," one fan wrote.

"This shows some real immaturity out of Wallace. He’s got to remember he’s in a top tier ride at the top level of the sport. That entire sequence of events was something you see at Bowman Gray," one fan added.

"This interview did NOT help his case good lord. Horrible decision making today Bruh," one fan wrote.

"Yikes," Marco Andretti tweeted.

NASCAR fans have been calling for serious punishment for Wallace following today's actions.

It will be interesting to see if the hammer is dropped.