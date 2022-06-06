NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Crash Sunday
23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was at the middle of a heated crash during the Cup Series race on Sunday.
Wallace was spun out by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. early in Sunday afternoon's race in Illinois.
Many drivers were not happy.
Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, was among those furious.
23XI Racing had a less intense response.
Elliott was involved in a Wallace spinout, too, leading to a NSFW response.
Wallace ended up finishing in 26th place on Sunday, a disappointing result.
Wallace has had some tough luck this season. Hopefully he can have cleaner races moving forward.