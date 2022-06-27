NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Disappointing Finish

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace has had several disappointing finishes as of late, but fans don't think that's entirely his fault.

Wallace's pit crew had a costly mistake during the Ally 400 on Sunday. His crew left a wheel loose and instructed him to stop. He was then hit from behind by Tyler Reddick.

Wallace was furious, understandably, with his pit crew for another costly mistake.

Wallace proceeded to tell his team to leave him alone, adding in an expletive in the process.

"Leave me the ---- alone," he said. "Don't talk to me the whole ---- race."

This is getting ridiculous at this point. Bubba Wallace needs a new team, and fast.

"Everyone really comes after Bubba Wallace’s driving abilities, but hardly anyone talks about the crew committing costly errors EVERY SINGLE WEEK that prohibit him from proving himself," one fan said.

"Also, put some respect on Bubba Wallace’s name. That man is doing the most with the literal least this year," another fan commented.

"All Bubba Wallace needs is an average pit crew and he’d be Top 5 right now," one fan tweeted. "Get it together 23XI and get this man some damn help!"

Wallace needs some help. His pit crew either needs to make changes or step up to the plate.