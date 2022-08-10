NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Driver Admission

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano found themselves in a battle for second place at the FireKeepers Casino 400. Wallace ultimately finished the race in second.

Following this intense battle at Michigan International Speedway, Wallace had a conversation with Logano.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano revealed what Wallace told him after the race on Sunday.

"Bubba texted me after the race and said, 'You're like the modern day Ryan Newman.' I said, 'A little longer neck.' And then he said, 'But squintier and douchier eyes.' That's what he came back with. We had a fun exchange," Logano said.

Wallace reacted to this interview on Twitter, writing, "for the people in the back.. Joseph didn't do a damn thing wrong."

NASCAR fans are loving this exchange between Logano and Wallace.

Wallace was emotional after falling short in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

"Just all in all an incredible weekend. Appreciate my team . . . I'll wear this one my heart for a while. I failed everybody," Wallace said.

Though it wasn't an easy weekend for Wallace, he sure knows how to bounce back and enjoy the little things with his peers.