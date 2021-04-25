NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Stage Win

The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway proved to be a special day for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. The only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series got his first stage win (albeit with a little help from an accident) at the famous racing venue today.

The accident occurred during the second stage when Martin Truex Jr. got turned into the outside wall by teammate Denny Hamlin. That collision caught three more drivers in the process, opening the door for Wallace to advance and get the stage win.

With Wallace now racing for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team, they got their first stage win together. The team is still looking to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Considering that Wallace only narrowly avoided a crash on the first stage, it was a huge turnaround for him. On social media, everyone is congratulating him on his big win.

STAGE WINNER: Following the accident entering the tri-oval, @BubbaWallace wins Stage 2 at @TALLADEGA. It's the first stage victory of his career! pic.twitter.com/FRRTUprDAJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2021

“Stage Winner: Bubba Wallace baaaaby. Nice. You love to see it,” one fan wrote.

“What a fun finish to stage 2! Bubba Wallace with the stage win!! Big moment for 23XI Racing as three Hendrick cars wreck involving Hamlin and MTJ,” wrote another.

“Congrats!!! On your first stage win, watching and cheering you on!!!!” another commented.

2020 and 2021 have been momentous years for Bubba Wallace. We’re less than halfway through 2021 and he’s already made even more history.

Good luck on the rest of the race!