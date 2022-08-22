NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Funny Admission

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace isn't afraid to poke fun at his performance.

Sunday's road course race in New York was not a good one for Wallace, who finished in 35th place with a DNF.

Following the finish, Wallace took to Twitter with a brutally honest admission.

"My road course finishes look like a shitty roulette table," he tweeted.

NASCAR fans appreciate the self-deprecating humor. It's been that kind of year for Wallace.

"38th, 36th, 35th, 5th, and 35th. Definitely been a rough patch of RC this year," one fan wrote.

"Self aware king," another fan wrote.

"at least you can joke about it lol," one fan added.

"Good lookin car though," one fan wrote.

It'll be interesting to see how Wallace can finish this season.