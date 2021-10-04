The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Performance Today

Bubba Wallace at the Daytona 500.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace was on the verge of history before the caution flag was displayed at Talladega on Monday afternoon.

Wallace, 27, led the pack at Talladega before the race was paused because of rain on Monday. There’s a chance the rest of the race is cancelled and Wallace is declared winner.

If the race is called and Wallace wins, he’d be the second African American to win a NASCAR Cup race, joining Wendall Scott who won one in 1963.

It’s also worth mentioning this is the same track at which a rope tied as a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall last year.

“Bubba Wallace would be the 2nd ever African American to win a NASCAR Cup Race,” someone said on Twitter. “Wendall Scott the other to do so in 1963. At the same track as the racial incident last summer. Wow! What a story that would be.”

Make no mistake, either.

If Bubba Wallace is declared victory, he earned it.

There’s still a chance the race at Talladega is resumed. It’d be quite the story if Bubba Wallace still went onto win the entire thing.

If rain continues, though, it’s looking like Monday’s race will be called. In such a scenario, Wallace wins because the race was already halfway done.

How cool would it be to see Wallace win at Talladega, regardless of circumstance, this afternoon? It’d make headlines, that’s for sure.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.