NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Performance Today

Bubba Wallace was on the verge of history before the caution flag was displayed at Talladega on Monday afternoon.

Wallace, 27, led the pack at Talladega before the race was paused because of rain on Monday. There’s a chance the rest of the race is cancelled and Wallace is declared winner.

If the race is called and Wallace wins, he’d be the second African American to win a NASCAR Cup race, joining Wendall Scott who won one in 1963.

It’s also worth mentioning this is the same track at which a rope tied as a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall last year.

“Bubba Wallace would be the 2nd ever African American to win a NASCAR Cup Race,” someone said on Twitter. “Wendall Scott the other to do so in 1963. At the same track as the racial incident last summer. Wow! What a story that would be.” Make no mistake, either. If Bubba Wallace is declared victory, he earned it.

If this race is called and Bubba Wallace is declared the winner, it’s not a fluke. He has proven himself on superspeedways. Watch the final 5 laps before that caution. He was doing everything to hold that lead. #NASCAR — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) October 4, 2021

I would genuinely enjoy the emotion of @BubbaWallace if this thing is called… You can tell the emotions are already hitting him if this happens. #NASCAR — Opinions on NASCAR (William Richard) (@nascar_opinion) October 4, 2021

Imagine if they get this race resumed & @BubbaWallace goes back out there & wins the race.#YellaWood500 | #NASCARPlayoffs — 🇺🇸𝙈𝙄𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙀𝙇 𝙋𝘼𝙇𝙈𝙀𝙍 🏁 (@Mikey2082) October 4, 2021

Any comments about it being rigged are ignorant. The whole field was racing like crazy for the lead. Everyone knew rain was minutes away. @BubbaWallace used the 3rd line to get up front, maneuvered, took the lead, held the lead, & they wrecked behind him. 100% EARNED IT. — Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) October 4, 2021

There’s still a chance the race at Talladega is resumed. It’d be quite the story if Bubba Wallace still went onto win the entire thing.

If rain continues, though, it’s looking like Monday’s race will be called. In such a scenario, Wallace wins because the race was already halfway done.

How cool would it be to see Wallace win at Talladega, regardless of circumstance, this afternoon? It’d make headlines, that’s for sure.