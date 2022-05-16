NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Post-Race Message

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace came away frustrated once again on Sunday, but the NASCAR driver believes he's on the verge of breaking through.

The 23XI Racing driver saw his teammate, Kurt Busch, take home the win in the Cup Series race in Kansas on Sunday afternoon. Wallace, driving the No. 23 car, finished in 10th place.

Wallace has had some tough luck this season, but he's staying optimistic.

The NASCAR driver is "hungrier than ever."

"At the end of the day. YOU control your own destiny. You have a choice when adversity meets you. Flop… or Fight… Gave it my all. I can sleep good knowing that. Hungrier than ever," he tweeted.

Fans are appreciating Wallace's fight.

"So proud of you man. Last two weeks you’ve been digging! That win is closer then you think," one fan tweeted.

"Such an unbelievable day. Way to keep your head in the race and claw your way back to a top 10. Hoping 23XI gets the right people in the right positions for you soon and *very* soon. You’re driving your ass off. The results will come. Stay strong…" another fan admitted.

"A 10th place finish with a 1st place effort. Keep fighting week in and week out like you have been. Hope being in the All-Star Race this year gives your team a chance to re-group with it being a non-points race!" one fan added.

If Wallace's pit crew can clean some things up, there's no ceiling for the 23XI Racing team.