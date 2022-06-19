NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Powerful Message

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, took to Twitter on Sunday with a powerful message.

The 23XI Racing Team driver posted a message in honor of Juneteenth.

Wallace shared his thoughts on the holiday and the influence the Black community has had on American culture.

"The fingerprints of black Americans are found in the greatness of our country’s sports, music, food, education, art. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the US. A time to celebrate the freedom of a race that has brought so much to our lives," he wrote.

Well said, Bubba.

NASCAR fans appreciate the message, too.

"Thank you for using your voic," one fan tweeted.

"Thank you, man. Not too many will put it like that. Forget sports and everything else. This is what matters most," one fan added.

"Speak on it," one fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series is off this week, but the racing returns later this month.