NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Special Guests Sunday

Bubba Wallace continues to help expand NASCAR's reach.

On Sunday, the 23XI Racing Driver hosted two notable guests inside of his tent in Nashville, Tennessee.

ESPN anchor Sage Steele and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo both spent some time with Wallace before Sunday evening's Cup Series race.

It's cool to see sports figures you don't typically associate with NASCAR get involved with the sport.

"Bam is the man!" one fan tweeted.

"BAM!" another fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is currently underway from Nashville, Tennessee.

The Ally 400 is airing on NBC.