NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Sunday Night Message

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It was another tough day at the track for Bubba Wallace, who continues to deal with unfortunate luck in the Cup Series this year.

The No. 23 car driver lasted only 10 laps during Sunday's Cup Series race in Sonoma.

Sunday night, Wallace took to social media to send a message to his fans.

Fans are hoping that Wallace's luck will soon change.

"the luck is gonna turn soon and when it does it’s gonna be incredible," one fan tweeted.

"We need a new pit crew ASAP," one fan added.

"Yours is coming. Great optimism interview post engine failure," one fan added.

Hopefully the best is yet to come for Wallace and Co.