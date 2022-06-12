NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Unfortunate Result

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has not been kind to Bubba Wallace.

Wallace has dealt with a combination of bad luck and pit crew failures, plus his own underperformance. Today, he finished 36th at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma after his engine blew up early in the race.

In his last five starts, Wallace's has managed a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway but has also finished 26th, 27th, 28th and now 36th. He's also placed 22nd, 25th, 26th, 28th and 38th in other races this season.

Wallace's brutal season and seemingly endless string of bad breaks has been a hot topic of conversation on NASCAR Twitter today.

As poorly as things have gone for him thus far in 2022, Wallace can take solace in the fact that we're only halfway through the season.

He has other opportunities to turn in quality showings, starting with the Ally 400 in Nashville two weeks from today.