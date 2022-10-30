NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Decision News

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is reportedly not considering any penalties for Saturday's controversial finish.

There was an incident between Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones on Saturday, with Gibbs winning the race.

While the finish was controversial, there will be no penalties.

"NASCAR is not considering any penalties in the Ty Gibbs/Brandon Jones incident. Officials viewed it as racing for the win. While aggressive, NASCAR did not feel it was intentional wrecking," Jeff Gluck reports.

Is that the right move?

"This is the correct, consistent call. But, I do wonder if NASCAR will FINALLY feel pressure to police incidents like this starting next year," one fan wrote.

"Not intentional? Wow," one fan added.

"If you misjudge it that bad you should not be in NASCAR. Thats always been my belief. So if they want to say Gibbs didn't do that intentionally then he's a danger for being able to make that level of mistake," another fan added.

"NASCAR is so trash . I swear I hate this sport when it comes to inconsistent. I dare them to do the same shit next season, I dare them," one fan added.

NASCAR is unsurprisingly going to take some heat for this one.