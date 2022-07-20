NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Race Suspension News

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR's latest punishment decision has many loyal fans questioning its disciplinary consistency.

NASCAR issued four-race suspensions to driver Austin Cindric's crew chief Jeremy Bullins, as well as crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray for a lost wheel during last weekend's event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cindric, who drives the No. 2 Ford car, saw his left front wheel become detached as he left the pit area.

Many NASCAR fans are wondering why his team was hit so hard when officials declined to suspend any members of Christopher Bell's team for a similar incident the week before.

For what it's worth, NASCAR has an explanation for the disparity in rulings, even if fans might not like it.

It's all about circumstances.

“The amount of speed that the tire is carrying down pit road, did it impede another competitor — all of those things go into the decision-making and obviously the distance that one tire traveled on pit road, the 20 car versus what the 2 car was significantly different,” NASCAR’s vice president of officiating and technical inspection Elton Sawyer said on Tuesday. “So although the optics are a loss of wheel on pit road, the two scenarios are quite a bit different. We’ll continue to dissect that and look at it. Again, we don’t want to over-officiate, but tires coming off is a huge safety concern and we just have to make sure that we’re handling that correctly. So we’ll continue to have dialogue internally … but they are two different situations for sure.”

Cindric's crew will begin serving their suspensions this weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono.