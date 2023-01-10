NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Racing Decision

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, JR Motorsports announced that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual return to the Xfinity Series this upcoming season.

Earnhardt Jr. will race in a Unilever-branded No. 88 vehicle at Bristol Motor Speedway. This will take place on Sept. 15.

"We've been partners with Unilever since the very early days of JR Motorsports," Earnhardt Jr. said, via JR Motorsports. "They've been with us as our program has grown and been an important part of our success - on and off the track. They're a key component of our company. I'm grateful for their support, and I'm happy to watch our partnership continue to grow."

Let's just say NASCAR fans are amped up for Earnhardt Jr.'s return to the Xfinity Series.

"Well I will be attending the Bristol NXS race again," one person said.

"Hell yea. I was hoping he’d run Bristol this year," another person wrote.

There'll be plenty of fans lining up to get tickets for this year's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, that's for sure.

Last season, Earnhardt Jr. drove a No. 88 Hellmann's Chevy at Martinsville Speedway.