NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's 2023 Admission

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Longtime NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing things close to the vest with his decision on the No. 9 car for the 2023 season and beyond.

Dale Jr. was asked on Saturday about the decision on the No. 9 car.

"We're deep into discussions with an opportunity to fill that car next year."

NASCAR fans are intrigued...

NASCAR fans are wondering who it will be...

"Jr with the masterclass PR answer," one fan tweeted.

"Kyle Busch LFG," another fan added.

"2 words Alex Bowman," another fan wrote.

"Nobody drives for Jr without bringing a sponsor.. JRM has stated that several times," one fan added.

Who do you think will land in the car?