NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's 2023 Admission
Longtime NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing things close to the vest with his decision on the No. 9 car for the 2023 season and beyond.
Dale Jr. was asked on Saturday about the decision on the No. 9 car.
"We're deep into discussions with an opportunity to fill that car next year."
NASCAR fans are intrigued...
NASCAR fans are wondering who it will be...
"Jr with the masterclass PR answer," one fan tweeted.
"Kyle Busch LFG," another fan added.
"2 words Alex Bowman," another fan wrote.
"Nobody drives for Jr without bringing a sponsor.. JRM has stated that several times," one fan added.
Who do you think will land in the car?