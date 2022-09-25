NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week.

The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company.

Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies.

"Kelley is one of the most prominent businesspeople in motorsports and for good reason," Earnhardt Jr. said. "She is a brilliant mind and proven leader. Making her CEO is long overdue, but if we are going to position our businesses to maximize their potential and equip our people with the organizational support they need to succeed, there's no better leader than Kelley."

Among the other changes: Mike Davis is now the president and executive producer of Dirty Mo Media.

Dale Jr. announced the big news earlier this week.

NASCAR fans are excited about the big news.

"Congrats to @EarnhardtKelley on this huge promotion that you have worked for for a long time," one fan wrote.

"No surprises here tbh. All positions are well deserved! @EarnhardtKelley has to be one of the best minds in the business. Can’t wait to see what else she accomplishes!!" another fan added.

"Very well deserved, congrats Kelley!" one fan added.

Congrats to all on the big promotions.