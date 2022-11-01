NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Halloween Costume

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had one of the best Halloween costumes we've seen this year. He decided to dress as Jimmy Dugan from "A League of Their Own."

Earnhardt posted several photos of his family's costumes along with the caption: "Halloween was fun and there's no crying in baseball."

Of course, that was a reference to the iconic film from 1992.

For the most part, Earnhardt's followers love his Halloween costume.

"Could you imagine opening your front door and seeing Dale Jr. trick or treating at your house #ThatWouldBeAwesome," one fan said.

A second fan tweeted, "I adore this!"

"Beautiful photos," another person replied. "They made me a little emotional looking at how happy that you and your family are. I’m so thankful that fate was on your side day on the Bristol runway."

This post from Earnhardt rightfully received thousands of likes.

It'll be tough for the Earnhardt family to find better costumes next year.