Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race.

The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role.

NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon.

Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows it's something he wants to get better at.

Today's Cup Series race is taking place in Michigan.