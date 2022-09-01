NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Tonight
Welcome back, Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The legendary NASCAR driver was back behind the wheel on Wednesday night, racing in a late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro.
Dale Jr. finished in third place, getting a huge response from the crowd.
"Earnhardt Jr. made his first start in a late model stock car in nearly 25 years Wednesday night, finishing third. And if the reception he received is any indication, North Wilkesboro is BACK," NASCAR on NBC tweeted.
NASCAR fans love to see it.
"Chills…" one fan wrote.
"Amazing night, so awesome," one fan added.
"Very cool. That old joint was hopping again tonight," another fan added.
"Impressive for a short track race on a Wednesday," one fan added.
Hopefully we see more of this from Dale Jr. moving forward.