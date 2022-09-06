NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Track Suggestion
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never shied away from speaking his mind. With that said, the two-time Daytona 500 winner recently suggested that iRacing adds a new track.
iRacing is a subscription-based online racing video game. It's very popular for those who want a real-life simulation.
While there are already different tracks available on iRacing, Earnhardt would like to see the game add a track that's similar to DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.
For the most part, Earnhardt's followers agree with his suggestion.
"The king has spoken," a fan tweeted. "Let's share the real magic mile!"
"Super wide and long dirt track," a second fan said. "Must be real fast."
Another fan responded, "This needs to be done."
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds is a really quick track, which is exactly why Earnhardt wants iRacing to add it to the game.
Would you like to see a clay track like DuQuoin State Fairgrounds added to iRacing?