NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Track Suggestion

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never shied away from speaking his mind. With that said, the two-time Daytona 500 winner recently suggested that iRacing adds a new track.

iRacing is a subscription-based online racing video game. It's very popular for those who want a real-life simulation.

While there are already different tracks available on iRacing, Earnhardt would like to see the game add a track that's similar to DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

For the most part, Earnhardt's followers agree with his suggestion.

"The king has spoken," a fan tweeted. "Let's share the real magic mile!"

"Super wide and long dirt track," a second fan said. "Must be real fast."

Another fan responded, "This needs to be done."

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds is a really quick track, which is exactly why Earnhardt wants iRacing to add it to the game.

Would you like to see a clay track like DuQuoin State Fairgrounds added to iRacing?