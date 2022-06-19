NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wife's Message

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

In honor of Father's Day, let's take a look back at an all-time Twitter moment between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy.

Back in March, Dale Jr. tweeted about something his wife, Amy, told him about their kids.

"This morning: My wife has expressed to me for months I need to be more careful around the kids with cuss words. So far I’m lucky they haven’t repeated any I’ve said. Amy says “hell no” just now and Isla immediately repeated it about 15 times. Islas first cuss word wasn’t daddy’s!" he wrote.

Amy, though, clapped back.

"Oh ok Daddy. Wanna tell the people why I said it?" she wrote.

Well played, Mrs. Earnhardt.

"Spill the tea because hell isn't even that bad of a word," one fan tweeted.

"My wife when she gets mad says" i am gonna burn this mf'er down". Other than that she is very proper," another fan joked.

"The people need answers," one fan added.

LONG POND, PA - AUGUST 03: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Michael Baker International Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane with Amy Reimann after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GoBowling.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 3, 2014 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tom Pennington/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Happy Father's Day, Dale!