NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wife's Message
In honor of Father's Day, let's take a look back at an all-time Twitter moment between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy.
Back in March, Dale Jr. tweeted about something his wife, Amy, told him about their kids.
"This morning: My wife has expressed to me for months I need to be more careful around the kids with cuss words. So far I’m lucky they haven’t repeated any I’ve said. Amy says “hell no” just now and Isla immediately repeated it about 15 times. Islas first cuss word wasn’t daddy’s!" he wrote.
Amy, though, clapped back.
"Oh ok Daddy. Wanna tell the people why I said it?" she wrote.
Well played, Mrs. Earnhardt.
"Spill the tea because hell isn't even that bad of a word," one fan tweeted.
"My wife when she gets mad says" i am gonna burn this mf'er down". Other than that she is very proper," another fan joked.
"The people need answers," one fan added.
Happy Father's Day, Dale!