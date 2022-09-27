Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Major Business News

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR world received exciting news this Tuesday regarding Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s media company, Dirty Mo Media.

According to Axios, Dirty Mo Media has signed a seven-figure podcast deal with Cadence13. This deal will help the media company launch a new slate of shows.

Earnhardt launched Dirty Mo Media in 2013. It was designed as a way for him to interact with his fans.

Fast forward to 2022, and Earnhardt has turned Dirty Mo Media into a very profitable media network.

The reactions to this report from Axios have been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are happy that Earnhardt is shining in a new landscape.

"Wow," one fan said. "Congrats to all involved."

"Sir getting the bag as he should," another fan replied.

"Awesome to see @DirtyMoMedia continuing to grow," one person wrote. "DBC & DJD have been on my weekly playlist for a few years now and everything they produce is great content."

Earnhardt recently named Mike Davis as the president and executive producer of Dirty Mo Media.

We'll see if Dirty Mo Media can reach new heights now that it has teamed up with Cadence13.