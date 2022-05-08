NASCAR World Reacts To Dangerous Post-Race Incident

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

John Hunter Nemechek's win at the Dead on Tools 200 on Friday was almost marred by an unfortunate post-race incident.

As Nemechek was being interviewed following his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series of 2022, a beer thrown from the crowd nearly beaned him. It wound up striking his car.

Thankfully, Nemechek was not hit. That didn't stop race fans from weighing in with their disapproval of what happened.

Dodging flying projectiles aside, it was a great night for the 24-year-old Nemechek, who took the lead with 24 laps to go and prevailed in overtime.

"There's definitely excitement there, but definitely more relief," Nemechek said. "Just from the finishes we had this season, we didn't seem like we were still the team that we were."

Nemechek how has 13 wins in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career.