NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman.

Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast.

The former race car driver made that clear this week.

"I love doing my podcast. That’s all. I hope you guys enjoy it too," she explained.

"The last 24 hours have included @gabormatemd (pick up his new book The Myth of Normal), @drjoedispenza (you must go to a weeklong retreat of his!), and Michael A. Singer (who wrote my favorite book - the untethered soul). Super fan of all of them. Riding high."

Fans are excited for what's to come, too.

"That is why we do it," one fan wrote.

"You bring out great stuff in your guests. Thanks and I really enjoyed Zach Bush & Robert Edward Grant then Dr Mindy changed my life already!" another fan added.

"Love you podcast Danica! You look simply marvelous," another fan admitted.

"Absolutely amazing! Can't wait to listen," one fan added.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica's podcast is available on all major listening platforms.