NASCAR World Reacts To Daniel Suarez's Win On Sunday

Daniel Suarez made history today at Sonoma, becoming the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup race.

Suarez beat out Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and others to take home the checkered flag at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The 30-year-old Suarez led for 47 of 110 laps.

Suarez won the NASCAR XFinity Series in 2016, but victory had eluded him on the Cup Series until today. He posted four top-10s and two top-5s already this season before finally breaking through.

The racing world has tipped its collective cap to Suarez for his all-important first win.

With the victory, Suarez locks up the third win for Trackhouse Racing this season. Teammate Ross Chastain won earlier this year at COTA and Talladega.

Suarez will be back in action at the Ally 400 in Nashville two weeks from today.