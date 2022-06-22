NASCAR World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Hall Of Famer

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bruton Smith, the founder of Speedway Motorsports, passed away this week. He was 95 years old.

Smith was an influential figure in the NASCAR world for a plethora of reasons. For starters Speedway Motorsports became the first motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eventually, Speedway Motorsports' holdings would grow to adopt 11 racing facilities that are used for NASCAR Cup Series events.

As you'd expect, the NASCAR world had a lot of positive things to say about Smith.

"Bruton’s contribution to stock car racing is hard to measure," Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted. "His ambitious vision created growth and opportunities that I am forever thankful for. My heart is with the Smith family."

"Sad day…Bruton had a huge impact on our sport and had a huge amount of ingenuity," Cole Custer said. "If you haven’t, you need to watch his NASCAR Hall of Fame speech, there will never be another one like him!"

"Top 5 of the most influential individuals in NASCAR history in the same conversation as France, Petty & Earnhardt. Condolences to the entire Smith family," one fan tweeted.

"R.I.P. to the promoter," another fan wrote. "Without this man, Nascar would not be where it is today."

It's becoming increasingly evident that Smith inspired so many drivers and fans over the past few decades.

Smith's legacy will live on for generations, that's for sure.