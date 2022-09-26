NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race.

Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race.

"When I get a chance, they're gonna get it," Hamlin told reporters following the race.

The NASCAR world is intrigued by what could happen.

"Not gonna take any sides here just gonna sit back and watch this play out for the next couple of weeks," one fan wrote.

"Who’s the common denominator with all these incidents involving Denny Hamlin…" one fan added.

"Everyone likes seeing a dejected and whiny Denny. That list is so long his own drivers are on it from 2018 and he still hasn’t done anything," one fan added.

Things could get interesting moving forward.