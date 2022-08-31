NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Weekend Decision

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin was one of several drivers involved in a wreck at Daytona International Speedway last weekend. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries in that accident that'll force him to miss this Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington.

Hamlin announced on Wednesday that he's still dealing with some soreness in his neck, back and hips.

"I have had some soreness in my neck, back, and hips from the wreck on Sunday," Hamlin said. "I feel like the right thing for me to do is to sit out the Xfinity Series race and put 100 percent of my focus on getting ready for this weekend’s Cup Series playoff race."

Fans are hoping Hamlin makes a full recovery before Sunday's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Additionally, fans are wondering if NASCAR will address the wreck that unfolded last weekend.

It appears there are some serious concerns about Next Gen vehicles.

Fortunately, it sounds like Hamlin avoided any major injuries to his neck and back.

Hamlin is considered one of the frontrunners for Sunday's race at Darlington Raceway.