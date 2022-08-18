NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season.

The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.

"As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right," Busch wrote. "Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races Watkins Glen and Daytona."

Fans are disheartened to see the 23XI Racing member remain out of action, but they realize Busch's health should be his main concern.

These will mark the fifth and sixth straight races Busch misses since suffering a head injury during a qualifying event at Pocono Raceway last month.

Ty Gibbs will continue to take Busch's spot. He incurred three straight top-20 finishes before placing 36th at Richmond last Sunday.

Busch remains 13th in the Cup Series standings, and NASCAR has granted him a waiver to stay eligible for the playoffs as long as he's one of 16 drivers to qualify. With the fewest points of seven drivers who have one win, he could lose his spot if someone earns their first victory of the season at Watkins Glen or Daytona.