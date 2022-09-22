NASCAR World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR made an appearance on Jeopardy! Wednesday night and one contestant did not handle the moment well.

For a question in the category "Budweiser & Sports," the three contestants were shown a picture of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and given a clue about him driving the No. 8 car for Budweiser during his career.

Unfortunately, one contestant named Martha buzzed in and guessed "Richard Petty" as her incorrect answer.

Martha's miscue has dumbfounded the NASCAR world.

"Martha out here probably knowing 19th-century poet laureates, world capitals, chemical symbols on the periodic table and foods that start with the letter V but doesn't know @DaleJr from @therichardpetty," said Twitter user Nascarcasm

Other people can't understand how she got Dale Jr. wrong, even if she's obviously not a NASCAR diehard.

Despite her error here, Martha still wound up finishing in second place behind Emmett Stanton, last night's champion.