NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Wastequip Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year.

That being said, Deegan's status in the Xfinity Series has not yet been determined.

NASCAR fans have made it known on Twitter that they believe Deegan deserves a shot in this series.

"Curious to see where she ends up," one person said. "If her performance at Las Vegas is any indication, you’d think she should be doing more races in the XFINITY Series (if not full-time), but I guess we’ll see."

"Thank goodness," a second person replied to the news. "That's where she needs to be."

"Nothing yet, but I am looking forward to hearing where she is going to go," a third fan tweeted.

Deegan commented on her future in the Xfinity Series shortly after making her debut.

“When you run great, it helps deals for the future,” Deegan said. “Running Xfinity costs a very big bill. You’ve got to have sponsors to pay that bill. Trying to get the funding set is definitely tough, but we’re still trying to figure out what we’re doing.

Deegan has been competing full-time for David Gilliland Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series since 2021.