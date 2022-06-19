NASCAR World Reacts To Heartbreaking Accident News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Toco Warranty Ford, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NASCAR world was heartbroken this week to hear about the fatal accident involving one of the sport's retired drivers.

Clint Bowyer, a longtime NASCAR driver turned analyst for FOX, was reportedly involved in a fatal accident earlier this month that killed a woman.

The former NASCAR driver was reportedly involved in a fatal accident near the Lake of the Ozarks. Bowyer was not part of NASCAR's Cup Series broadcast last weekend as a result.

From FOX 4 in Kansas City:

According to a crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department, Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54 and was approaching Missouri 242 when he struck a woman walking on the ramp. The crash report states once Bowyer realized the crash occurred, he immediately hit his brakes. He called 911 and helped point first responders to the female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has been identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"I feel so sad for Clint. Can’t imagine what he’s going through. Prayers for him, the victim and her family," one fan tweeted.

