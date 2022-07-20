NASCAR World Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Contract News

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports' partnership with NAPA isn't going to end anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with NAPA.

This means NAPA will remain the race majority sponsor for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

NAPA is obviously thrilled about this news.

"We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, especially in a year when we are reigniting our brand to meet the demands of the future," NAPA vice president of marketing Marti Walsh said. "Hendrick Motorsports and Chase have long been part of the NAPA family and their passion and energy will be an important part of our journey in the years ahead."

It's very apparent that fans of Hendrick Motorsports are also happy that this partnership is still going strong.

NASCAR legend and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon also reacted to this extension with NAPA.

In 2014, NAPA became Elliott's primary sponsor.

Elliott, the current points leader in the Cup Series, is glad he's sponsored by NAPA for many years to come.