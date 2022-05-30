NASCAR World Reacts To Huge Crash At Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

We had a huge crash at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening.

Ryan Blaney spun out in front of several drivers on lap No. 192 on Sunday night.

That led to a serious wreck of several drivers.

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react.

"What a mess. This is truly a replay of 2005," one fan tweeted.

"Ryan Blaney clips the apron on a restart sending him into a spin collecting Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr, Bubba Wallace, Harrison Burton, Michael Mcdowell, Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick and Noah Gragson," another fan added.

"My man, among others, simply had nowhere to go. Don’t see this in the 600 very often," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Ryan Blaney explained what happened after the race.

The Coca-Cola 600 is airing on FOX.