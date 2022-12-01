NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back.

That won't be happening, though.

Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.

"Alex Bowman laughed when asked and said his number will be 48 next year. No planned changes," Bob Pockrass tweeted.

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"JJ 82 or 92 car next year please," one fan wrote.

"Yeah, because it's a Hendrick number and he no longer races for Hendrick," one fan added.

"We have not received a job order adding or changing numbers or signs at Hendrick either for the shop, gate or anywhere on campus besides the Axalta Experience. They would have requested it by now to get the swap ready by next year like they did for the 5," another fan wrote.

"Seems like the 48 is staying at HMS," one fan added.

Are they making the right move with the No. 48?