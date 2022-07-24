NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson's Big Performance

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson had his best IndyCar Series showing yet, finishing fifth at Sunday's Iowa Speedway race.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion placed sixth in March, but that's the only other time he's cracked the top 10 since switching over in 2021. This marks his first top-five finish.

"This is a really special day for me, for everybody that's been on this journey with me in IndyCar Series," Johnson told NBC after the race.

His Carvana Racing team, NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley, and fans all congratulated the 46-year-old on the strong performance.

Pato O'Ward picked up his second victory of the year and sixth top-five finish at Iowa, crossing the finish line ahead of Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, and Scott Dixon.

Johnson now ranks 20th in the overall IndyCar standings. Although the NASCAR legend is used to making more regular trips to the winner's podium, he's gradually gaining steam in his new vehicle.