NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race.

The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews.

"Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.

NASCAR fans are relieved by the news.

"Makes sense because Hamlin is fighting for the championship, but it’s going to be painful for Kyle," one fan wrote.

"Just as JGR planned. Junk Busch out of the playoffs & give his team to JGR faithful," one fan added.

"The No. 18 crew is currently ranked first in the Cup series according to @PitStopStats with an average pit stop time of 10.33 seconds. The No. 11 crew is ranked fifth with an average pit stop time of 10.57 seconds," another fan wrote.

"Makes sense for JGR even if the optics of it aren't great," another fan admitted.

NASCAR's Cup Series continues this weekend from the Texas Motor Speedway.