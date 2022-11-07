NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver Joey Logano speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

What a year for Joey Logano.

The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it.

"22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday.

NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win on Sunday evening.

"Joey Logano dominates Phoenix and wins the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his second career title," Jeff Gluck tweeted.

"Joey Logano joins Terry Labonte as the only two 2x champions to drive for Hall of Fame Racing," another fan added.

"joey logano is now easily a top 10 NASCAR driver all-time. he's only 32," one fan added.

"Get your Nana to stitch it on a pillow: Joey Logano is the damn MAN! So happy and proud of everyone on the 22," Austin Cindric added.

"Maybe, just maybe, Joey Logano will now finally get the respect he’s deserved for years. He has been one of the absolute best for years and will certainly go down as one of the greatest drivers of all-time," another fan added.

Congrats, Joey!