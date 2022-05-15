NASCAR World Reacts To Kurt Busch's Win On Sunday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

For the first time in 2022, Kurt Busch and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch's No. 45 car edged out Kyle Larson and his brother Kyle Busch to capture the AdventHealth400 at Kansas Speedway this afternoon.

Busch had previously racked up four top-10 finishes in 2022, but had not closed better than third place before today. This afternoon's win was the 34th of his career.

To make it even better, he did it wearing an Air Jordan III Black Cement elephant print ensemble and paint scheme.

Busch's brother and others have been congratulating him on taking home the W on Sunday.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series continues next weekend with the NASCAR All-Star Open in Texas.