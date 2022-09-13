NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch, Indy 500 News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, speaks to the media during a press conference after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he'll be joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023. As part of this move, he'll get to race in the Indy 500.

Busch's current team, Joe Gibbs Racing, forbid him from competing in the Indy 500. That won't be an issue now that he's going to join Richard Childress Racing.

“I made sure it was in the deal,” Busch said. “I can go run it if I want to run it. So by all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up. can do it."

Even though Busch is allowed to compete in the Indy 500, he admit that it wasn't at the top of his checklist when negotiating with teams.

"It wasn’t important. No, none of the teams that I spoke to that was not on the priority list. The priority list was me, myself. Can I win races, can I win championships and then what does KBM look like? Indy 500 wasn’t on that paper.”

Let's just say the NASCAR world is thrilled that Busch has received the green light to compete in the Indy 500.

If Busch competes in the Indy 500, it would add another layer of intrigue to one of the most famous events in racing.

Next year's Indy 500 wil take place on May 28.