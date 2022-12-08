NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, speaks to the media during a press conference after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023.

John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement.

“We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race team since our debut into the sport three years ago, and we’re just getting started,” Felton said. “We’re excited to welcome Kyle Busch and Rowdy Nation to the Cheddar’s family, and we look forward to celebrating many wins to come.”

There will apparently be an off-track element to Busch's deal with Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

NASCAR fans seem amped up about this news.

"I'm definitely ready to see the new scheme," one fan said.

"Love Cheddar's," another fan wrote. "... Let's see the ride."

Clearly, fans are eager to see what Busch's car will look like in 2023.

Busch was part of Joe Gibbs Racing for over a decade. Next season will be his first campaign with Richard Childress Racing.