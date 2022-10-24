NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, spins into the wall after an on-track incident as Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, Erik Jones, driver of the #43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field to the end of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday.

The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion.

Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on Sunday.

"No matter if it’s in a NASCAR, sprint car, midget or late model, you can probably find Kyle Larson running the high line. And there aren’t many in racing that can run the high line better than Yung Money," one fan wrote.

"Its a crime nbc didn’t put a camera on kyle larson’s car, just watching larson wall riding is such a beautiful aesthetic scene," another fan wrote.

"The owner’s championship is the one that matters for bonus money in the NASCAR Cup Series. It doesn’t matter where the driver finishes. This is why Kyle Larson winning is very, very important for the teams," one fan added.

Larson tweeted out a post-race message, as well.

"Been long overdue but can finally ✅ @HomesteadMiami off the list. Thank you to everyone on the 5 team. We’re locked into the final 4 of the owners championship, LFG!" he wrote.

Congrats, Kyle.