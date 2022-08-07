NASCAR World Reacts To LeBron's Special Message

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James is the latest athlete to get involved in the NASCAR world.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is wishing one Cup Series driver luck ahead of Sunday afternoon's race.

LeBron's Family Foundation is being honored by one driver's car on Sunday afternoon.

LeBron wished Chris luck.

It's a pretty cool pre-race message to get, that is for sure.

NASCAR fans like it.

"This is HUGE... love that LeBron and others are investing in the sport," one fan wrote.

"Its pretty awesome to see Lebron James supporting NASCAR. He is of course sponsoring Chris Buescher today at Michigan," one fan added.

"If someone told me 5 years ago that Pitbull and Justin Marks owned a winning race team, that Michael Jordan was a co-owner, and that LeBron James was sponsoring a car all at the time I’d probably think they were insane," one fan added.

Today's race is set to begin shortly after 3 p.m. E.T.