NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 31: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024.

NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year.

Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth.

That will be fun.

"LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote.

"Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one fan added.

"LETS GOOOOOOO," one fan wrote.

"I think we all saw this coming," another fan added.

It'll be fun to see how Harvick fares in the booth, that's for sure.