NASCAR World Reacts To Major Driver Conflict Sunday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin admitted to making Ross Chastain's day "more difficult" at World Wide Technology Raceway after Chastain made contact with his car early in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

Hamlin fell behind after Chastain tagged the back of his No. 11 vehicle, requiring toe link repairs. Although he didn't return contact, Hamlin targeted Chastain throughout the day in Madison, Illinois.

Via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Hamlin said he plans to retaliate more to send a stronger message.

"You have to do more than that," Hamlin said. "There are no warnings. When you make decisions — and obviously he wasn’t shy after our contact — there’s no sense of consciousness there that says, ‘Maybe I’m [being] a bit aggressive.’ That’s his decision to make."

To some fans, Chastain crossed a line that justified Hamlin seeking revenge.

Others, however, believe Hamlin went too far. One fan noted that Hamlin said "two wrongs don't make a right" on Twitter two weeks ago.

Others believe he already went overboard on Sunday, and targeting Chastain further would be reckless and irresponsible.

Chastain said "I owe half the field an apology" after the race and acknowledged that he'll "have to pay for it on the track."